Actress Anushka Sharma, who is loved for her chic and simple style, says she is not a slave to fashion.

"I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality," Anushka told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The "Phillauri" star, 29, says it is important to have an individual dressing style.

"For me it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same you cant wear something that doesn't look good on you. So I know what works for me and what doesn't. My fashion sense is very chic, comfortable and simple," she added.

However, Anushka, who is the brand ambassador for sunglass brand Polaroid, doesn't like to over accessorise her outfits.

"So, for me sunglasses are a natural way of accessorising and practical. I think it immediately lifts your looks... That is the job that accessory has meant to do," she added.

The actress unveiled the fall/winter collection of the eyewear brand on Wednesday evening.

Talking about the association with the brand, she said: "It feels special because the brand has completed 80 years and it feels good to be a part of a brand at a milestone like this for them. I am happy that I am their first global brand ambassador."

Anushka says for her it is important that she actually uses the brand that she endorses.

