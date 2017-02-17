I am playing a complicated character in Mandobasar Galpo: Indrasish Roy

Actor Indrasish Roy, who is playing a key role in Tathagata Banerjee’s Mandobasar Galpo, says that it was tough to pull off his character in the film.

In Mandobasar Galpo, Indrasish is playing the role of a musician named Rick who later gets an offer to act in Ahana Sen’s (played by Paoli Dam) film.

Talking about his role, he said to Tellychakkar.com, “The character I am playing here has two shades. The film has a film in it and Paoli is the director of that film while I am the hero and off screen I am a musician. I strum guitar and sing songs but one fine day, I get an offer to act in Paoli’s film. So, for a musician, it takes time to come out of his comfort zone and act. However, my character gradually falls in love with acting. But yes, he does not leave music.”

“It’s a very complicated character. It was very tough for me to pull off because since the time I heard that my character is the core thing of the entire film, I felt very responsible towards it. I gave my best now let’s see how audience reacts to it,” he added with a smile.

The actor says that he feels connected to his character in the film. So, when asked how he feels connected, he commented, “I love music. My main past time is music. Both my mom and brother sing and that’s why there is a music culture at my home. So, naturally, I am very much connected to music. As a child, I was fond of Rabindra Sangeet and later the genre got widened. So, being a music lover, I felt connected to my character. Then again I am an actor in the film too. Saying so, I would like to add that there are no similarities between me and both the characters (Rick and the hero of Ahana’s film).”

Mandobasar Galpo also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. He is playing a psychiatrist. As Indrasish shared screen space with Paoli and Parambrata for the first time, we asked to share his experience of working with them.

He quipped, “I have acted in the film called Lorai, where I was directed by Param da and since then we share a good bond. I love working with him but certain inhibitions were there since he is such a senior actor and has done so many good films and he is actually one of the popular actors in the town. But Param da made me very comfortable.”

“And Paoli is one of the finest actors of our industry. In the recent past, the films in which she has acted, be it Bollywood or Tollywood, she did commendable job. Her performances were praiseworthy. So, it was a great thing to work with such a talented person. She is a very professional lady. On the set, I never felt that I was working with two such big actors. It was a great learning experience for me,” he signed off.

Great going, young man!

Produced by Eylex Motion Pictures, the film is slated to release in 24 March.

Indrasish has earlier acted in Bengali films like Rang Milanti, Chotushkone and Kuheli.

