I am unemployed right now because I don’t have a film: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, who is known for films like Ishq Vishk and Jab We Met, next will be seen in Kabir Singh. It stars him in the central role. Kiara Advani has been cast opposite him as Preeti. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Shahid is currently busy promoting the film and during one such interview he said how he doesn’t have a film and it does suck because he wants to know what he is doing next. He told Asian Age, “I am unemployed right now because I don’t have a film and it does suck because I want to know what I am doing next! I do have too many things to do even when I am not working, so there is always something to do.”

The actor had earlier shown interest in being cast for the biopic of boxer Dingko Singh, the first and only Asian gold medallist boxer from India in the Bantamweight category. However, it seems things aren't working out for him.

Speaking about Kabir Singh, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 June 2019.