I didn't report my rape: Breslin

Actress Abigail Breslin, who has spoken out about being sexually abused at the hands of someone she knew well, says she did not report her own sexual abuse because of many reasons.

Shortly after posting an infographic explaining just how few rapes actually get reported, and how many reports lead to arrests and convictions, the actress explained why she found herself staying silent, reports eonline.com.

"I did not report my rape. I didn't report it because of many reasons. First off, I was in complete shock and total denial. I didn't want to view myself as a victim so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened."

She added: "Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn't lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more. Third, I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn't want to put them through that."

Breslin further shared her subsequent diagnosis and how she's coping today, reports eonline.com.

"I was diagnosed with PTSD a year and a half ago. I have made a lot of progress since the event occurred, but I won't pretend it isn't something I struggle with. I still have flashbacks, I still get nightmares, I still jump when somebody touches me unexpectedly, even if it's my best friend tapping me on the shoulder."

Earlier in the month, in honour of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Breslin posted a script showing a powerful message: "You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent."

The 21-year-old actress captioned the Instagram photo: "I knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence."

(Source: IANS)