Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Classic: TV Hunks in Monochrome Avatar!

Shakti Arora
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Happy Feet!

Happy Feet!

more pics Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

I didn't report my rape: Breslin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 04:31 PM
25 Apr 2017 04:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Abigail Breslin, who has spoken out about being sexually abused at the hands of someone she knew well, says she did not report her own sexual abuse because of many reasons.

Shortly after posting an infographic explaining just how few rapes actually get reported, and how many reports lead to arrests and convictions, the actress explained why she found herself staying silent, reports eonline.com.

"I did not report my rape. I didn't report it because of many reasons. First off, I was in complete shock and total denial. I didn't want to view myself as a victim so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened."

She added: "Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn't lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more. Third, I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn't want to put them through that."

Breslin further shared her subsequent diagnosis and how she's coping today, reports eonline.com.

"I was diagnosed with PTSD a year and a half ago. I have made a lot of progress since the event occurred, but I won't pretend it isn't something I struggle with. I still have flashbacks, I still get nightmares, I still jump when somebody touches me unexpectedly, even if it's my best friend tapping me on the shoulder."

Earlier in the month, in honour of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Breslin posted a script showing a powerful message: "You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent."

The 21-year-old actress captioned the Instagram photo: "I knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Abigail Breslin, infographic, eonline.com, #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth, #breakthesilence,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top