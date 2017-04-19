Hot Downloads

I do have small but dedicated following: Aparna Sen

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2017 06:35 PM
Veteran actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen, who has made path-breaking films like "36 Chowringhee Lane" and "Mr and Mrs Iyer", says that she has a small yet dedicated following.

"I do have small but dedicated following because I am making films from 1981 and today in 2017 I am still making films and still asked to make films by producer," Aparna told reporters at the screening of "Sonata" on Tuesday.

"People interact and praise me for my work So I feel very happy. It's very rewarding and I am very grateful to them," she added.

The screening of the film was attended by Javed Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta among others.

"Sonata" is based on playwright Mahesh Eklunchwar's 2000 play of the same. It talks about three single working women in Mumbai.

When asked about the reason for making a film on this play, the maker said: "There was a very distinct female gaze and understanding of feminine mind which I really loved."

"We have seen many films on male bonding but this film is all about female bonding," she added.

The film is produced by Vinod Lahoti, Anjan Ghoshal, Dipankar Jojo Chaki and Aloke Vohra. The music is composed by Neel Dutt.

(Source: IANS)

