I don’t believe in makeovers: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Kangana Ranaut has always been in news for multiple reasons like her spat with Karan Johar during Koffee with Karan, her interview in Aap Ki Adalat, her films, etc. This time around she made headlines as the guest judge on India’s Next Superstars as the two (KJo and Kangana) decided to let go off the differences and come together.

As a part of the upcoming episode, all the contestants had a makeover and when asked who had the worst transformation, contestant Shruti Sharma’s name popped up the most.

A furious Kangana said, “I don’t believe in makeovers and you shouldn’t too. The audience will remember you for your work and not for how you look.”

“Let your work talk for you,” she added while consoling the emotional contestant.

Now, isn’t that a point!?