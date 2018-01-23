Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

I don’t believe in makeovers: Kangana Ranaut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2018 04:37 PM
23 Jan 2018 04:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Kangana Ranaut has always been in news for multiple reasons like her spat with Karan Johar during Koffee with Karan, her interview in Aap Ki Adalat, her films, etc. This time around she made headlines as the guest judge on India’s Next Superstars as the two (KJo and Kangana) decided to let go off the differences and come together.

As a part of the upcoming episode, all the contestants had a makeover and when asked who had the worst transformation, contestant Shruti Sharma’s name popped up the most. 

A furious Kangana said, “I don’t believe in makeovers and you shouldn’t too. The audience will remember you for your work and not for how you look.”

“Let your work talk for you,” she added while consoling the emotional contestant.

Now, isn’t that a point!?

Tags > Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, India’s Next Superstars, Upcoming Episode, Aap Ki Adalat,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

TV queen Divyanka Tripathi launches "...

TV queen Divyanka Tripathi launches "Eggsplore"
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Ekta Kapoor & Smriti Irani

Jaha Rishto Ke Roop Nahi Badle

more pics Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days