New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says it's just speculation that she will be seen as a police officer in "Race 3".

"I do not play a cop in 'Race 3'. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as 'Race 3' is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense.

"But yeah, one thing is for sure -- there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about," Jacqueline told IANS.

The "Dishoom" actress had earlier said that she is really excited to play the character because "it's actually a role that sees me in very different light".

"Race 3", the third instalment of the hit franchise "Race", will be directed by Remo D'souza with Salman Khan as the male lead.

Meanwhile, her latest film "Judwaa 2" crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in less than 10 days since its release on September 29.

"I was very confident about 'Judwaa 2' being a success when I first signed the film. Of course this year has seen a lot of surprising box office results so, there was a little bit of doubt. That slowly kind of went away when we saw positivity coming our way throughout the promotions of 'Judwaa 2'," she said.

The film, helmed by David Dhawan, is a reboot of the 1997 Salman-starrer "Judwaa".

(Source: IANS)