I don't take link up rumours seriously, says Athiya Shetty

After venturing into Hindi cinema in 2015, she was linked to her "Hero" co-actor Sooraj Pancholi and later, there was buzz that she was dating actor Arjun Kapoor, with whom she will be seen sharing screen space in "Mubarakan". But actress Athiya Shetty says she doesn't take these rumours seriously.

Asked why are actors linked with their co-actors and how does she deal with it, Athiya told IANS via e-mail from Mumbai: "I don't take them seriously!"

It's been two years since Athiya made her debut. She says she was waiting for the right script.

"It is not about being choosy at all. After 'Hero', I was waiting for the right script and when 'Mubarakan' came to me, I knew I would enjoy working on a film like that," said Athiya, who has donned a biker's avatar for the cosmetic brand Maybelline New York's Colossal Kajal product.

The 24-year-old actress, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and entrepreneur Mana Shetty, says she may have done just one film as of now, but the love that she has received "has truly been overwhelming".

"But that's not enough for me to say that I have made my mark," she said.

She is very critical about herself.

"I feel there is a long way to go before I feel like I have achieved something," she said.

She agrees that Bollywood is an easy place for star children.

"I won't deny the fact that us star kids have it easy. I feel blessed that I have the opportunities, and I believe that it is your talent and hard work that really counts at the end of the day," she said.

Currently, Athiya is busy shooting for Anees Bazmee's "Mubarakan" in London. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Cine1 Studios.

Talking about the her character, Athiya said: "I play a simple, fun-loving girl who adds madness to 'Mubarakan'."

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. Anil and Arjun both play turbaned Sikhs in "Mubarakan", which is the first time that the uncle-nephew duo are sharing the screen space.

Shooting with the actors has been a memorable experience, says Athiya.

"Working with seniors like Anil Kapoor makes you learn so much. Even today, after years of being in the industry, he is eager to learn, which is so inspiring," she said.

(Source: IANS)