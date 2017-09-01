Talented actress Sohini Sarkar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shob Bhooturey wherein she is playing the character of a girl who has strong sixth sense.

Talking about her character, she said to media at a recent press meet, “I am portraying the role of Nandini. Nandini is not the kind of a girl whom you see in your surroundings. Her sixth sense is very strong. She can see things that others can’t.”

When asked about the kind of preparations for her role, she said, "the script reading session helped me immensely. 30 percent of my preparation was complete at the script reading session. The way Kallolda read the script, it felt as if I was hearing a story from my grandmother. Rest of the 70 percent was taken care of by Birsada and Gairik da.

Birsa Dasgupta is the director of the film, Kallol Lahiri is the script writer and Gairik Sarkar is the DOP.

The actress, who earlier played key roles in films like Phoring, Rajkahini, Har Har Byomkesh and Cinemawala, has also followed a few tricks to get into Nandini's skin.

She said, “all our unit members were young and when you have such team mates, you are bound to have fun on the set. So, being a fun loving person myself, I told Birsada not to make me laugh. I also used to follow certain things like I used to talk less and read ghost stories all the time in the makeup room.”

It wasn't your usual press con for a supernatrural film, the press was more than excited about the series and asked the lady about her favourite ghost films to which she said that she likes ghost stories with psychological drama but the moment the ghost appears, she loses interest.

Produced by SVF and also starring Abir Chatterjee and Birsa's daughter Ida in prominent roles, the Bengali flick Shob Bhooturey is slated to release on 8 September.

