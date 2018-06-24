Home > Movie News > Movie News
I have always loved extreme sports: Suniel Shetty

24 Jun 2018 10:00 AM

Actor Suniel Shetty, who has been appointed the brand ambassador of an upcoming car racing show, says he loves adventure sports.

"I have always loved adventure sports," Suniel said in a statement to IANS.

Talking about his association with the Mud Skull Off Roading Event, he said: "It is quite exciting to be the part of such an event especially because it is being organised for the first time in Mumbai. When Mud Skull approached me to be their brand ambassador I thought it will be great fun and thrilling to be a part of such an event.

"I am sure people will enjoy and definitely be able to connect."

The actor will soon promote the event in Karjat.

He said: "Rally racing is one of the toughest yet full of enthusiasm as racing goes on irrespective of the weather conditions. Let's meet at Karjat to enjoy this thrill and excitement."

