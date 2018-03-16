Home > Movie News > Movie News
I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour, reveals Irrfan Khan

16 Mar 2018 04:18 PM

Mumbai: The entire Bollywood industry and his fans were left in sheer shock after Irrfan Khan disclosed about him suffering from a rare disease.

This announcement led to lot of speculations. Resting all the rumours, as promised, Irrfan has finally broken his silence and has revealed that he has been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour and is going out of the country for treatment. He tweeted about the same by stating:

Neuroendocrine tumours are described as rare and can occur anywhere in the body. Most neuroendocrine tumours occur in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas. They can be non-cancerous or malignant.

However, in Irrfan's case, he has not yet revealed which stage of the condition he is suffering or whether it is malignant or not.

We wish Irrfan speedy recovery!
 

