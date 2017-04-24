I have got my DNA test done: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday released a new video in which he says that he has got his DNA test done to know his religion and discovered that he is a 100 percent artist.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter to release the 55-seconds video, where the actor was seen holding placard in which he has written that he has got the DNA test done.

"Hi I am Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I had got my DNA test done and when the reports came in, I found that...I am 16.66 percent Hindu, 16.66 percent Muslim, 16.66 percent Sikh, 16.66 percent Christian, 16.66 Buddhist, 16.66 of all the religions in the world, but when I discovered my soul I found that I am a 100 percent artist," Nawazuddin's cards read.

The video starts with him introducing himself in regular clothes. He is also seen dressed in white kurta-pyjama with a saffron cloth over his shoulder and a vermillion on his forehead.

Then he is seen dressed in a black bandhgala with a white karakul. He next poses in a red turban with thick moustache.

Nawazuddin then wears the robes of member of the Church with a cross around his neck following that he wears a Buddhist monk's robes.

On the acting front, Nawazuddin will be seen in "Munna Michael", "Manto" and "Mom".

(Source: IANS)