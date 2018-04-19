Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

I hope justice is served: Alia on Kathua rape case

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2018 12:01 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who has beautiful memories of shooting her upcoming film Raazi in Kashmir, says she feels angry and hurt about the barbaric rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. She hopes that justice is served.

The actress was present at a song launch for the Kashmir-set Raazi.

Urged to express her views on the rape incident, Alia said, "It is a very disgraceful, shameful and terrible incident that has happened. As a girl, as a woman, as an individual, as a resident of this country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened.”

"I was reading about the case for many days, but I stopped reading updates since the past two days because I think the more I read it, it makes me more upset, angry and hurt. I hope from my heart that justice is served. We should really go out there and condemn this because this cannot be done to us again and again," she added.

What do you think about Alia Bhatt?

Alia was accompanied by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, and co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat. They gathered to unveil the song "Aye watan", sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Gulzar.

Raazi is releasing on 11 May.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Kathua, #justiceforasifa, Raazi, Meghna Gulzar, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arijit Singh, Gulzar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities at red carpet premier show of Disney...

Celebrities at red carpet premier show of Disney's Aladdin
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
18 Apr 2018 09:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Saumya Tandon doesn't wish to be part of Bigg Boss and KKK, here's why!
Saumya Tandon doesn't wish to be part of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days