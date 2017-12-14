I hope Monsoon Shootout is well received in India as it has been in Cannes - Sreejita De

Gorgeous and stunning tinsel town beauty who made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Ki and later on won the hearts of her fans by the role she played in popular TV soap operas like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Uttaran and many more says she is super excited for the release of her film.

Sreejita De was last seen as Kavya Singh Shekhari in Sphere Origin's production Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai alongside Surbhi Jyoti, Shaleen Malhotra, Shoaib Ibrahim and Sharad Kelkar. The actor makes it a point to portray the best that she can on screen.

Sreejita made her Bollywood debut with director Bumpy and Y-Films production in 2011 as Sonia Lovani in Luv Ka The End alongside Shraddha Kapoor who played the main lead in the film.

After Luv Ka The End, Sreejita was part of a Hindi noir thriller directed by Amit Kumar and produced by the master filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2013, Monsoon Shootout. The film was shown in Cannes Film Festival in 2013 in the Midnight Screening Section. Well known actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee play lead roles in the film.

The film was thoroughly loved and even appreciated for its story line and artistic detailing. After winning the hearts of the foreign audience, Monsoon Shootout will be shown in Indian cinema on 15 December this year and the cast of the film is thrilled and exuberant about the same.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sreejita De to know about her experience with the unit of the film. "I am excited and eagerly waiting for Monsoon Shootout to release in India. The audience there in Cannes appreciated the movie so much and now I would love to see what the Indian audience have to say about the movie; can’t wait for its release,” says Sreejita.

We completely understand your excitement for Monsoon Shootout’s release on 15 December, Sreejita. TellyChakkar wishes you all the best for your film and your future endeavors.