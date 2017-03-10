I just want to entertain: Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan, whose latest film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" released on Friday, says his aim is to entertain the audience with whatever he does.

Varun on Thursday night tweeted: "My director and the entire team has put in a lot of effort I hope everyone connects with the film and message. I just want to entertain."

The actor, who is seen essaying the role of Badri in the Shashank Khaitan directorial, says the film is very special.

"'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' has been a very special film in my life... Like all actors I have also worked extremely hard," he added.

"Badrinath Ki Dulhania", which also features actress Alia Bhatt in key role, is the second instalment of the 2014 film "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania."

Varun has also roped in to play a double role in the remake of the popular 1997 Salman Khan starrer "Judwaa".