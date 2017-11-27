I no longer want to indulge in wild parties - Arjun Rampal, on turning 46

It's a no-noisy birthday for Arjun Rampal, who turned 46 yesterday (26 November).

The actor says that he has walked enough on the wild side and prefers a calm rock-steady family life and an adventurous career.

"It's just around 30 close friends, meeting up having a good time together. Nothing else," Arjun said.

"After you reach a certain age, you no longer want to indulge in wild parties. You just want to be with close family and friends. I've seen enough of that life. I've walked on the wild side. Now I'd like to live a calm life. Spending time with my wife and two daughters gives me a bigger high than anything else," he added.

At 46, what are Arjun's thoughts on his life and life according to Bollywood's rules?

"Do I have to be reminded of my age? But seriously, I couldn't have asked for more. I've a rock-steady family life and a career that is known for being adventurous. As far as the film industry is concerned, I see a lot of intolerance within and outside the film industry towards actors, filmmakers and our work.

"This is very frightening. We must stop pre-judging art before the artiste puts forward his idea to the public."

On the career front, Arjun's last release was his ambitious biopic on Arun Gawli.

"'Daddy got me what I wanted. It was meant to be a reasonably-budgeted film showing us a side of Gawli which was not seen before. My performance was appreciated. Everybody went home happy."

Arjun's next release is J.P. Dutta's Paltan, a war movie which the actor is thoroughly enjoying shooting.

"It's my first time with J.P. Dutta and also my first war movie. I've always enjoyed films of that genre, especially J.P. saab's Refugee and Border. I am glad to be in one," he added.

After that, Arjun will be shooting for a film titled Nastik, which, as the name suggests, is about an atheist.

"In real life too, I don't believe in God. I believe in worshipping the universe. The film has an interesting script and the director, Shailesh Varma is very talented. It is important to work with new enthusiastic talent. That's the only way to take the industry forward."

(Source: IANS)