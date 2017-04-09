I like to play roles which make me think deeply: Sohini Sarkar

Acting is one such profession which requires constant learning of new things!

And there are many actors who believe and live up to the above mentioned statement in order to play their characters convincingly.

One such example definitely is Bengali actress Sohini Sarkar who had to learn a few new things for her project Durga Sohay. She is playing the central character in this Arindam Sil directorial, which soon will hit the screens.

When Tellychakkar.com asked about the preparation she took to play her part in the film, she shared, “I am playing Durga. She is not a nurse. You can call her an ayah (nursemaid) actually because to be a nurse one needs a certain degree of education and she doesn’t have that. She hails from Sundarbans. So to prepare for the role, I took help from youtube videos.”

Not just this, the pretty lady also visited the place to get a real feel.

She said, “In order to get into the skin of my character, I had to adopt their body language and also speak in their dialect. But it’s not so easy to speak like them. I guess if I spend 20 years in Sundarbans then only I will be able to speak like them.”

“However, I have tried to fit into the role in my own way. I spent a day in Sundarbans, interacted with the people and recorded a few videos. Spending a few more days there definitely would have helped but then you do not get that much of time in your hands.”

Sohini has enacted key roles in many films like Phoring, Har Har Byomkesh, Cinemawala and the latest Bibaho Diaries. So, we asked her what her thought process is while giving her nod to a role. She said, “I like to play those roles which stir up my mind and make me think deeply.”

Way to go, pretty lady!

Durga Sohay is set to release on 28 April.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.