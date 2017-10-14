Actress Tabu, who still looks young and vibrant at 45, has quipped that not getting married is the secret of her beauty.

Tabu, along with actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty appeared on popular comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" to promote their forthcoming film "Golmaal Again".

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is seen as Super Judge on the Star Plus show and was sharing screen space with Tabu after a long time, asked her: "I've known you since a long time now. Can you tell us how you manage to remain this gorgeous and flawless even now? What is your secret?"

To that, Tabu replied: "That's because I didn't get married."

"The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)