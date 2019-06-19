I support Kangana Ranaut all through: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan

MUMBAI: Previously, there was an ugly spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Kangana is friends with Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. Recently, Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel claimed that Sunaina apologised to the Queen actress for not standing by her during the feud with her brother after their alleged affair. Now, incidentally, around the same time, reports of Sunaina being critically ill also made headlines, but she called it rumours and clarified the same on social media.
Now, Sunaina took to Twitter and wrote that she supports Kangana all through. Her tweet read, “I support Kangana all through.” In another tweet she mentioned that she has been facing grave issues with the Roshan family. She wrote, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired.”
Take a look below at her tweets.
I support Kangana all through— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
