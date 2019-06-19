News

I support Kangana Ranaut all through: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan

19 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Previously, there was an ugly spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Kangana is friends with Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. Recently, Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel claimed that Sunaina apologised to the Queen actress for not standing by her during the feud with her brother after their alleged affair. Now, incidentally, around the same time, reports of Sunaina being critically ill also made headlines, but she called it rumours and clarified the same on social media.

Now, Sunaina took to Twitter and wrote that she supports Kangana all through. Her tweet read, “I support Kangana all through.” In another tweet she mentioned that she has been facing grave issues with the Roshan family. She wrote, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired.”

Kangana recently said in an interview that Sunaina has been in touch with her. She told a leading daily, “It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down.”
past seven days