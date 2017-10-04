Actress Vidya Balan says her husband and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (SRK) is the most good looking guy, and she is glad that she got married to him.

Vidya, who got married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012, spoke about her personal life with actress Neha Dhupia for her chat show "No Filter Neha", read a statement.

When Neha asked her what's it like waking upto SRK every morning, Vidya said: "Let me specify, those who are desperately waiting for a controversy around my name because it's been a while... I wake up to a better looking SRK. He is the most good looking guy on the planet Earth. I'm glad I signed up for it."

SRK is otherwise an acronym popular for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"The Dirty Picture" star also said that she likes to inhale the smell of "paint and turpentine" on a film set.

"Wherever I smell paint or turpentine, I ask for people to get me a little bit of it and I keep inhaling it. And people have told me it's an addiction and I'm like no it's not an addiction," she added.

On the film front, Vidya will next be seen in "Tumhari Sulu".

(Source: IANS)