I want kids but they will need a mother and I don’t want the mother: Bharat actor Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It is a known fact that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan loves kids. However, he wants children, but doesn’t want them to come along with a mother.&

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when the actor was asked about his plans of embracing father, he said, "I want children, but with children come the mother. I don't want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

Previously, a Times of India report stated that Salman is planning to go the surrogacy way The report read, “Since Salman Khan is yet not ready for marriage, our sources have told us that the actor is opting for surrogacy instead. Many stars from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor have opted for surrogacy in recent times. And now, Salman Khan is also ready to follow this route since he has no plans to get married. The actor has always shared a close bonding with his nieces and nephews, and finally he is ready to welcome his own kid to the Khan family through surrogacy.”

On the work front, Salman will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. Bharat is set to hit the theatres on 5 June 2019.