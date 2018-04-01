I want to promote films that I believe in, says Jaya Ahsan

Kolkata: National Award winning actress Jaya Ahsan says that as a producer she wants to promote good films.

The Bangladeshi actress has worked in Indian Bengali movies like Eagoler Chokh, Rajkahini and Aborto. She has earned critical acclaim for her performance in the films. Recently, she turned a producer with a Bangladeshi film titled Devi. It is based on Humayun Ahmed’s novel of the same name.

When TellyChakkar asked what kind of films she would like to promote as a producer, she said, “I want to promote films that I believe in. It doesn’t matter whether the film is commercial or not but it should be something which will enhance the taste of viewers.”

“I just want to promote good films. The film should stand somewhere even after many years,” added the actress.

Asked if she would like to produce a film here in Kolkata, she said, “As of now I have no plans. Here I want to concentrate on acting and learn the craft first.”

Ahsan shared her thoughts on the sidelines of a press conference which was held recently at SVF Office, Kolkata, wherein it was announced that her film Bishorjan will be available on digital Bengali entertainment content platform ‘Hoichoi’. The Kaushik Ganguly directorial features her and Abir Chatterjee in lead roles. Bishorjan, which has bagged many awards, has started streaming from 30 March.

