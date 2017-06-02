I want 'Tubelight' to break records of 'Baahubali': Vivek Oberoi

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi says he hopes Salman Khan's "Tubelight" breaks the records set by "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion".



Vivek was once involved in tussle with Salman over Aishwarya Rai, whom he was dating back then. Following that incident, there have been several instances wherein Vivek has tried to make peace with the "Dabangg" star.



"I want 'Tubelight' to break records of 'Baahubali' and become a superhit film. I feel 'Tubelight' has all the capacity to make Hindi cinema proud all around the world and I would like to wish all the luck for the entire team of 'Tubelight'," Vivek said on Thursday.



He spoke on the sidelines of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards, where he was honoured for his contribution towards Hindi cinema and social work.



Vivek also praised "Baahubali" as "an outstanding film".



On the film front, Vivek will next be seen in "Bank Chor", releasing on June 16.



(Source: IANS)

