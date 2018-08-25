I was against these people bringing in the penguins here, blasts Raveena Tandon on Humboldt penguin's death

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon, who has been appointed as the 'Park Ambassador' of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has urged people not to lock up animals in cages.



The 43-year-old took to Twitter to express her anger in the wake of the first-ever Humboldt penguin's death in Mumbai zoo.

"Our planet's co-inhabitants are not created to be jailed or put into zoos. Leave them where they are meant to roam free. I was against these people bringing in the penguins here in the first place," she wrote on Saturday.

Along with the tweet, the "Bulandi" actress also shared a newspaper clipping about the death of the penguin.