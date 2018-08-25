News

I was against these people bringing in the penguins here, blasts Raveena Tandon on Humboldt penguin's death

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Aug 2018 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon, who has been appointed as the 'Park Ambassador' of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has urged people not to lock up animals in cages.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter to express her anger in the wake of the first-ever Humboldt penguin's death in Mumbai zoo.

(Also Read: Farah is my inspiration, says Raveena Tandon)

"Our planet's co-inhabitants are not created to be jailed or put into zoos. Leave them where they are meant to roam free. I was against these people bringing in the penguins here in the first place," she wrote on Saturday.

(PHOTOS: Raveena Tandon & Gracy Singh grace wildlife photography exhibition)

Along with the tweet, the "Bulandi" actress also shared a newspaper clipping about the death of the penguin.

Tags > Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai zoo, Twitter, newspaper clipping, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Gul Khan throw party for team Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi...

Gul Khan throw party for team Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala & Nazar
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
25 Aug 2018 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#InternetWalaLove Challenge with Shivin, Tunisha and Minnisha
#InternetWalaLove Challenge with Shivin, Tunisha... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days