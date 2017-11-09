Only one name comes to the mind when thinking of who could possibly fill the vacuum in Bollywood left by Tom Alter is Edward Sonnenblick, the hugely talented American actor. Since first making waves for his award-nominated double role in Zee TV’s Jhansi ki Rani, he’s been quietly building his reputation for 10 years now, as the go-to artist in India whenever a foreign actor is required for a substantial role.

And with his current crop of projects it looks like his journey is set to take him to new heights. He is now set to star along with Kapil Sharma in his next film, Firangi, in which the two share a crackling chemistry at the center of the film.

Talking about his experience shooting with the comedian, Edward said, “When Kapil is on set, the mood is always fun and positive. He's such a natural comedian and keeps everyone laughing. And as an actor he's fantastic. I fell in love with Manga more and more with each scene we shot together. His penchant for improvisation is for real, too.

In nearly every scene, he'd invariably come up with something new at the last second. It was inspiring, and gave me courage to go with my gut feelings as well. I was also impressed with his professionalism. Most all big stars have body doubles and have the assistants give their cues to other actors, but Kapil was there himself for every shot and every cue, even when only his shoulder was needed. That's an amazing work ethic to maintain, especially when you're the producing the project at the same time!”

For the uninitiated, Edward Sonnenblick is doing a travel show called Indiapedia on the Epic Channel. it is a light peppy, anchor driven half hour episodic series that explores the reason, beliefs and logic behind the customs and rituals observed as a norm in India.

Good-luck Edward!



