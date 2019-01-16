I wish to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heroine: Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who played the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, has finally broken the old identity and has entered the big league. She would be seen playing a noteworthy role of Jhalkari Bai, one of the leading lady warriors, in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. Apparently, the actress makes no qualms about her love life and she candidly told TellyChakkar, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding.” But right now it is all work and no play for Ankita.

Your journey from playing a lead in a TV show to now being a part of a big- budget film like Manikarnika, how does it feel?

It is a dream comes true for me. I am proud to make a Bollywood debut with such a big film like Manikarnika. I always desired to play such a powerful character and I am happy that I got the opportunity. I am both excited and nervous. My fans have always appreciated my work, so it becomes a bigger responsibility not to disappoint them.

How was it working with Kangana Ranaut?

It was a sheer delight working with Kangana, and at the same time, my takeaway from her was outstanding. I have mostly shot war scenes with her and I realized how disciplined she is and at the same time how effortlessly she brings out the best acting abilities in her co-stars. I am happy to be part of Kangana’s directorial debut.

What made you say yes to Manikarnika?

When my character was discussed I just couldn’t resist the given opportunity. Everyone has heard about Rani Laxmi Bai, but warrior Jhalkari Bai, who has played such an important role in the war, is hardly known, so without giving a second thought I decided yes I am going to play Jhalkaribai.

What similarities do you find between Pavitra Rishta’s Archana and Jhalkaribai?

They both are fighters.

So is Ankita now open to doing only films?

I have given six years of my life to television and I have done some great work. Till date, people identify me more as Archana and not as Ankita, but now the time has come to explore this as a medium, but that doesn’t mean I have put a full stop to television. Television is my first home and will be always one.

Are you a critic of yourself?

For now, I am very excited to see myself on a 70mm screen. Maybe in my second film, I will play critic to myself.

Any particular Bollywood actor you would like to work with?

For me, content is the hero and I am okay being paired with anyone. But yes I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as I admire his knowledge and his sense for cinema. And yes, at least once, I wish to play Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroine opposite Salman Khan.

Are you open to working with your Ex?

As I mentioned earlier, for me the script is the hero and if it demands me to work with my Ex then why not.

Don’t you agree 2019 will be a perfect start for you?

Absolutely, I am sure the whole year is going to be rocking. I hope my fans like me as Jhalkaribai for the hard word that I have put in.