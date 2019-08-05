“I wish Kareena Kapoor wasn't married and was single”, says Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s, on screen chemistry is impeccable and off-screen, these two can set a house on fire! The superstars came together for yet another exciting episode of By Invite Only, filled with #NothingToHide conversations with host, Renil Abraham this Saturday, 03 August at 7.30 pm exclusively on zoOm.



Opening her heart out on trolling that has become an inseparable part of an actor’s life today, Parineeti said, “I mistook trolling as feedback. It actually affected me for a couple of months. Everything became so stressful and I thought I had to answer to so many people because, on social media, everyone is always watching. But I have realised If I react to trolling, I am a fool.”



Adding his views on the same subject, Sidharth mentioned, “Anything on social media, I don't take it as real, whether it's a review or a comment. People are not as interesting as they seem on social media. People are unhappy and unfortunately negativity spreads much faster than anything positive. In our profession, it's purely superficial”



In a fun quickie series, when asked about their views on the most promising actors, Sidharth spilled some beans and revealed, “I see the most potential in Tara Sutaria”. “Out of all the newcomers, I see the most potential in Ishan Khattar”, added Parineeti.



When asked, who he would like to kill, marry and hook up from Bollywood girl gang, Sidharth said, “I don't have the heart to kill or a head to marry, so I'll hook up with Kiara, Jacqueline and Tara”. And when he was asked the same question for the boy gang he said “Varun, Ranveer, Aditya, they are buddies, I'll hook up with all three. I am easy like that”.



When Parineeti was asked the same questions, she responded, “Marry Saif I love him, hook up with Aditya Roy Kapur because I think he's damn handsome and kill Varun Dhawan” and for her co-actresses, she said “Marry Deepika I love her, hook up with Anushka, kill Alia”



Through the show, Sidharth and Parineeti’s banter was unmissable. “I'd set up Sidharth Malhotra with Kareena Kapoor, he loves her” was what Parineeti expressed. Sidharth was quick to add to this and said, “I wish Kareena Kapoor wasn't married and was single”



He also went to say that ‘Sundar, Susheel aur Risky’ would be his bio on a dating app and revealed that, “The best the thing about being single is that you have the whole bed to yourself”



Being all inquisitive about the Khiladi of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar, Parineeti mentioned in the quickie section, that she would like to ask him, “How much income tax did he pay this year".



On her views on dating Varun or Aditya, Pari swiftly answered, “I'll decline Varun Dhawan in favour of Aditya because I am so much closer to