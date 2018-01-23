Home > Movie News > Movie News
If the costume is really bad, I do protest: Jasmine Roy

23 Jan 2018
Kolkata, January 23, 2018: Actress Jasmine Roy, who is currently seen in Star Jalsha’s Mayar Badhon, says that when she doesn’t like her costume she shares her view with the designer.

“If the costume is really bad, I do protest,” she said to TellyChakkar.

Jasmine has previously acted in serials like Bhakter Bhagaban Shri Krishna and Meera. Although so far mostly seen in sarees in daily soaps, Jasmine carries both ethnic as well as western attires with elan.  

When we asked the pretty lady whether she shares her input with the designer or not, she said with a smile, “Our costume is being decided by the channel and designer but sometimes I do poke my nose by suggesting a few things like this particular thing will match with that dress, etc.”   

“Usually, the attires that they provide us are nice but if the costume is really bad I do protest,” she added.

We also asked her to talk about the costume that she found really nice and she shared the following two photos with us and said that she liked these looks because they made her look traditional yet stylish. She wore these sarees for her current serial Mayar Badhon wherein she is portraying the role of Gunja. Check out the photos-

