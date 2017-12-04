I'll never be able to match up to Hrithik: Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff, who will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's yet untitled project, says he will have to prepare a lot to try and match his hard work.

"I am keen on working with Hrithik Roshan. I am excited about the film and really thankful that I am getting an offer to work with him so early in my career. He is my idol. Whatever I am today, it is because of what I saw of him while growing up," Tiger said.

"I will have to prepare a lot. He is a very hardworking actor. He gives his 100 percent and I know that I will have to give 200-300 percent to match up to him... Although I know I will never be able to match up to him," he added.

The new project will be under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor.

Tiger's next project will be Baaghi 2 where he will sport a new avatar sans his long hair.

"I miss my hair, but this is my new look for Baaghi 2. Luckily, I am getting a good response and appreciation for the look."

