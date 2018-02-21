I'm a fan of Irrfan Khan: Samta Sagar

Mumbai: Actress Samta Sagar admires actor Irrfan Khan for his acting skills as well as the kind of projects he takes up.

"I am a fan of Irrfan Khan's work. 'Hindi Medium' is my favourite movie and I love the kind of roles he portrays. Not only are his roles meaningful, but are also prominent," Samta said in a statement.

On the work front, Samta will be seen as Chaitu Lal in the Star Plus show "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai," about a corrupt and funny politician in his madcap world.

Talking about the project, she said: "When I was approached for 'Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai'. I was very happy to be part of a project that showcases political issues in our country."

The show will go on air on February 26.