Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

I'm a fan of Irrfan Khan: Samta Sagar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2018 12:19 PM

Mumbai: Actress Samta Sagar admires actor Irrfan Khan for his acting skills as well as the kind of projects he takes up.

"I am a fan of Irrfan Khan's work. 'Hindi Medium' is my favourite movie and I love the kind of roles he portrays. Not only are his roles meaningful, but are also prominent," Samta said in a statement.

On the work front, Samta will be seen as Chaitu Lal in the Star Plus show "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai," about a corrupt and funny politician in his madcap world.

What do you think of Irrfan khan?

Talking about the project, she said: "When I was approached for 'Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai'. I was very happy to be part of a project that showcases political issues in our country."

The show will go on air on February 26.

Tags > Actress Samta Sagar, actor, Irrfan Khan, acting skills, Hindi Medium, Portrays, Star Plus show, 'Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa'Har Shaakh Pe Ullu BaithaaHar Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 Feb 2018 07:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shikha & Aarti are together this BCL; so beaware, says Aarti Singh
Shikha & Aarti are together this BCL; so... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Hina Khan, Rocky

Kiss of love

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days