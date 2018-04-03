Home > Movie News > Movie News
I'm good: Ranveer on shoulder injury

03 Apr 2018 02:43 PM

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is suffering from a labral tear in his left shoulder, says he is doing good and intends to come back stronger.

"Thank you for the good wishes everyone. I'm good. It’s just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger. Love you all," Ranveer tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The Bajirao Mastani star had injured his shoulder during a football match. He has been strictly advised by doctors to avoid performing at the opening ceremony of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on 7 April.

What do you think about Ranveer Singh?

However, a statement on behalf of Ranveer's spokesperson said that the actor will continue to shoot for his upcoming film Gully Boy as per its "shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot."

(Source: IANS)

