Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
18 Apr 2017 08:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Let's Dance!

Let's Dance!

more pics Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

I'm in no hurry: Saqib Saleem

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2017 06:55 PM
18 Apr 2017 06:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Saqib Saleem, who was last seen on screen in the actioner "Dishoom", says he is not in a rush to take up movies.

Saqib made his debut in 2011 with the film "Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge" and since then he has starred in films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti", "Bombay Talkies", "Hawaa Hawaai" and "Dishoom".

"I wouldn't say I am picky (about roles) or I won't even say it is a conscious descision (to do one film in a year)... When I became an actor I told my friends that I wanted to do things that I would be proud of when I'll look back after 10 years... So finding those good films takes time and I'm in no hurry," Saqib told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Saqib, a brother of actress Huma Qureshi, says that he likes his craft because he enjoys acting.

"So yes, I have to find scripts that excite me... and hence this slightly slow turn out in terms of the films I have been doing. I am hoping that would change soon... I have a couple of releases this year," said the 29-year-old.

Saqib will soon be seen along with Huma in "Dobaraa", a remake of Hollywood film "Oculus" -- a supernatural psychological horror which was directed by Mike Flanagan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Saqib Saleem, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies, Hawaa Hawaai, Dishoom,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top