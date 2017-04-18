I'm in no hurry: Saqib Saleem

Actor Saqib Saleem, who was last seen on screen in the actioner "Dishoom", says he is not in a rush to take up movies.

Saqib made his debut in 2011 with the film "Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge" and since then he has starred in films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti", "Bombay Talkies", "Hawaa Hawaai" and "Dishoom".

"I wouldn't say I am picky (about roles) or I won't even say it is a conscious descision (to do one film in a year)... When I became an actor I told my friends that I wanted to do things that I would be proud of when I'll look back after 10 years... So finding those good films takes time and I'm in no hurry," Saqib told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Saqib, a brother of actress Huma Qureshi, says that he likes his craft because he enjoys acting.

"So yes, I have to find scripts that excite me... and hence this slightly slow turn out in terms of the films I have been doing. I am hoping that would change soon... I have a couple of releases this year," said the 29-year-old.

Saqib will soon be seen along with Huma in "Dobaraa", a remake of Hollywood film "Oculus" -- a supernatural psychological horror which was directed by Mike Flanagan.

