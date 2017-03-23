I'm a survivor: Neha Dhupia

It has been over a decade since she made her foray into Bollywood after winning the Miss India crown in 2002. Neha Dhupia looks at her journey in awe and says she feels like a "survivor".



Neha, who is currently seen as a gang leader in "MTV Roadies Rising", has starred in films like "Julie", "Garam Masala", "Chup Chup Ke", "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local", "Singh Is Kinng" and "Dasvidaniya".



Asked how she looks back at her career, Neha told IANS here: "I'm in awe of the fact that I've survived this long, but I'm disappointed that I haven't been able to do the kind of cinema I wanted to do to. That's how I look at it.



The 36-year-old actress, who was here to shoot a portion for the action-adventure reality TV show, says she wants to do cinema that more people like to watch.



"Of course you want to the kind of cinema that more and more people watch, and that's what disappoints me... When I was doing films like 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' or 'Mithiya' or movies like that, the audience wasn't ready for it and now when they are ready for it, I don't get those kind of offers.



"I am a survivor and I have survived this long... Been in this business for over 13 years now and I am very proud of how far I have come," she added.



Asked if there are any regrets in the choices she has made, Neha said: "There have been no regrets. I am still relevant and that's what keeps me going.



"I would like to do more... I'm happy or unhappy? I'm definitely happy. I would definitely won't do a job specially at this stage of my career that doesn't leave me happy," Neha added.



She is doing more work on the small screen.



Apart from "MTV Roadies Rising", she will also be seen hosting "Chhote Miyan". She says the medium is helping her to reach out to a wider audience.



"I am doing this ('Roadies') show and then there is a brand new show I have. It's called 'Chote Miyan' and it's great.



"The reason why you do television is to reach out to an audience... The audience I don't get through my films because I do more indie stuff," added the actress who finds television an "exciting place" to be in.

(Source: IANS)