Imran Khan’s fans are worried for him

05 Jun 2019 08:32 PM

MUMBAI: Imran Khan debuted way back in 2008 and had become the crush of every girl then.

After the success of his first movie, Imran was a part of a few others that didn’t work at the box office. After his last release in 2015, Katti Batti with Kangana Ranut, the actor went on a sabbatical and is enjoying his time with family.

But now, a recent photo of the actor is doing the rounds. His fans and well-wishers feel that the actor is not well and is facing some health issues, as he looks very thin and pale in the picture.

Well, we hope everything is fine with Imran.

Check out the post here.

