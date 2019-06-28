News

Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik joins wellness center for healing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: These days, in the entertainment industry, many marriages are not working out, and the most recent couple to have separated is Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik.

There are media supports suggesting that their marriage has hit a rough patch and that they are living separately to figure out and resolve issues between them. Avantika's mother had said that only time will tell if the two will get back together, and if the latest reports are to be believed, Avantika has joined a wellness center to cope up with separation and heal herself.

The reports say that Avantika is taking sessions for two hours on a daily basis with a self-healing expert.

Imran and Avantika got married in the year 2011 and dated for 8 long years before getting hitched.

