Imtiaz Ali: The digital series space excites me

Mumbai, January 30, 2018: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali finds the web series and digital platform space quite exciting for storytellers.



At a screening of ALTBalaji's "The Test Case" on Monday, Imtiaz said: "It is a very interesting thing. You can have very interesting stories on web series. It is a new world which is unraveling in front of us, and as directors, we all are excited about it. The stories which we cannot do in films due to duration, we can do here on this space."



Imtiaz also said he is the one who gives honest opinion at special screenings.



"I don't lie at screenings. If someone is my friend, I would tell them honestly because I believe that one shouldn't lie in a profession."



Despite popular belief about competition between directors in the film industry, the "Rockstar" director said: "See, directors are very close to each other. They always give you the right verdict about the film. Especially my close friends... they give me the right verdict".



Imtiaz also denied rumours that he has already begun his work on the sequel of "Jab We Met".



"There is no sequel I am making right now. It is definitely not the sequel of 'Jab We Met' that I am making."