Independence Day 2019: Check out the films that owned the box office

MUMBAI: Releasing a film on a national holiday has helped the film industry to do well at the box office. Over the years, many films starring superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor have released on Independence Day. Even this year, two big films, Mission Mangal and Batla House will be releasing and will be entertaining the audiences. So, take a look at the previous years’ releases.



Satyamev Jayate

The film starring John Abraham as a police officer, Satyamev Jayate released last year and was one of the big releases of 2018.

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold released on Independence Day 2018. The film was the story of India’s Men's hockey team winning the 1948 Summer Olympics. Mouni Roy made her debut with this film. The film became the first Bollywood film to be released in Saudi Arabia.

Starring Akshay Kumar as Naval officer, Rustom Pavri, Rustom was loosely based on a true story of a naval officer K. M. Nanavati. The film did huge business.

A sequel to the story of Inspector Bajirao Singham, Singham Returns had Ajay Devgn as the lead and Kareena Kapoor Khan was cast opposite him. The overall worldwide collection of Singham Returns was over Rs 216 Crore.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger released back in 2012 and kicked off a franchise of films. The film minted Rs 320 Crore worldwide.Chak De! India is one of the best sports films in Bollywood. Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, it tells the story of struggle of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, a former Hockey player, who was tainted as someone who betrayed his country, to coach the Indian women's national hockey team to prove his loyalty to the nation.The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. At the box office, Shah Rukh’s film broke records as well and earned over Rs 127 Crores globally.