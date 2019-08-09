News

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019: THIS film of Ranveer Singh wins the 'Best Film Award'

09 Aug 2019 07:58 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who is known for his acting chops and enthusiastic personality, has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience for his last two films including Gully Boy and Padmavat. His cop drama Simmba was also a huge success. 

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne kick-started yesterday and many stars from the Indian Cinema marked their presence. The festival will screen over 60 films from all across India and the subcontinent in over 22 languages. Many celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and Tabu were present there. While, two of Ranveer Singh's films won special awards. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the good news with the fans on his story. He posted the posters of his films Gully Boy and Simmba as they won awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Gully Boy won the 'Best Film' award, while Simmba was the winner in the category of People's Choice Award.

