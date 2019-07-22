Indu Sarkar' included in National Film Archives

MUMBAI: Madhur Bhandarkar's political thriller "Indu Sarkar" has been included in the National Film Archives of India (NFAI). The National Award-winning director took to Twiter to announce the news.



"Happy to announce film 'Indu Sarkar' will be preserved at the National Film Archives of India in addition to my previous films 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Corporate', 'Traffic Signal', 'Jail' and 'Fashion'," tweeted Madhur.



Based on true events, "Indu Sarkar" features Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supriya Vinod, Rashmi Jha and Anupam Kher in the major roles, and is set during the Emergency.



Kirti also expressed her happiness. "So happy to share... 'Indu Sarkar' will be preserved at the National Film Archives of India," she tweeted.



(Source: IANS)