Irrfan hopeful 'Blackmail' will recreate 'Hindi Medium' magic

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2018 05:17 PM

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan, who will next be seen in Blackmail, says he is hopeful that the film will recreate the magic of Hindi Medium.

After Hindi Medium, which was written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary, Irrfan and T-Series are set to collaborate again. While Irrfan will act in Blackmail, the banner will back the Abhinay Deo directorial.

Irrfan said, "I am glad Bhushan Kumar from T-Series and I have got together for our next entertainer Blackmail. The film is a fantastic vision of Abhinay. I am hopeful that Blackmail will recreate the magic.”

"Hindi Medium will always be an important film for me as it was a story that was relatable and the reality depicted impacts most of us at some level. Audiences loving the film and the awards that the film bagged have made the journey exciting," he added.

