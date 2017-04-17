Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Irrfan Khan lends voice for 'Raabta'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 12:35 PM
17 Apr 2017 12:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Irrfan Khan has lent his voice for the trailer of "Raabta", helmed by debutant director Dinesh Vijan.

Vijan and Irrfan were on a flight when the director asked if Irrfan could do a voice-over for his film. Irrfan instantly agreed and promised to do it once they were back.

Vijan said in a statement: "We needed a soothsayers' voice for the trailer. Irrfan's voice is amazing and distinct. We were flying to Georgia when I asked Irrfan if he could do a small voice-over for 'Raabta'.

"He agreed and then asked me the details."

The trailer of the movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, be out on April 17.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Irrfan Khan, Raabta, Dinesh Vijan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top