Irrfan Khan lends voice for 'Raabta'

Actor Irrfan Khan has lent his voice for the trailer of "Raabta", helmed by debutant director Dinesh Vijan.
Vijan and Irrfan were on a flight when the director asked if Irrfan could do a voice-over for his film. Irrfan instantly agreed and promised to do it once they were back.
Vijan said in a statement: "We needed a soothsayers' voice for the trailer. Irrfan's voice is amazing and distinct. We were flying to Georgia when I asked Irrfan if he could do a small voice-over for 'Raabta'.
"He agreed and then asked me the details."
The trailer of the movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, be out on April 17.
(Source: IANS)
