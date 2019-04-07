News

Irrfan Khan starts shooting for 'Angrezi Medium' in Udaipur

07 Apr 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan, who had taken a break after his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis last year, is back on sets. He started shooting for "Angrezi Medium" on Friday here.

The buzz about Irrfan shooting for the film, which is a sequel to his 2017 movie "Hindi Medium", had started earlier this week when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

On Friday, producer Dinesh Vijan released a photograph that confirmed Irrfan's return to work.

The image has Vijan, director Homi Adajania, actor Deepak Dobriyal, cinematographer Anil Mehta and Irrfan posing together.

In March 2018, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year.

"Hindi Medium", one of the top grossers of 2017, revolved around a well-off Chandni Chowk couple in Delhi (played by Irrfan and actress Saba Qamar) who aspired to break into the elite society and give their daughter the best education possible.

(Source: IANS)

