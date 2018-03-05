Home > Movie News > Movie News
Irrfan Khan is suffering from 'rare disease'

05 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan says he is suffering from a rare disease and is fighting for choices.

Last month, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj had announced that he was pushing back his film, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan.

"I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice," the filmmaker had said.

Now, Irrfan has shared that he has a rare disease and has requested people not to speculate.

"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease," Irrfan tweeted.

"I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," he added.

(Source: IANS)

