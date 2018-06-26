Home > Movie News > Movie News
Irrfan Khan thanks the audience for being part of his journey

MUMBAI: : Actor Irrfan Khan acknowledged the IIFA Best Actor in a leading role award that he has received for his performance in Hindi Medium, and has thanked the audience for being a part of his journey.

Irrfan, who is undergoing treatment in London for a neuroendocrine tumour, tweeted: Thank you to IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony was held in Bangkok on 24 June.

Irrfan was lauded for his performance as a concerned father in a story which points out how the ability to speak fluent English is ignorantly considered a yardstick to measure sophistication and elitism.

The actor had earlier this month penned a heartfelt letter about how life-changing the disease has been for him, and how it has made him realise "how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with unpredictable currents".

His colleagues and friends from the industry have been sending him good wishes and praying for his well-being.

Irrfan's next movie to release will be Karwaan on 3 August.

(Source: IANS)

