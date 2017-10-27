Award winning actor, Irrfan Khan, who has mesmerized the audience with his power packed performance in both Bollywood and Hollywood films, is awaiting the release of his upcoming Hindi flick, Qarib Qarib Singlle.

The film, which has been helmed by Tanuja Chandra, features South actress, Parvathy Thiruvoth opposite Irrfan.

But did you know why Irrfan and his team roped in Parvathy to portray the female lead role in the film?

Well, during an interactive session with media today in Kolkata, the Madaari, Paan Singh Tomar and The Namesake actor said, "We have taken the heroine from South India. The kinds of films I do cannot just have glamorous heroines. The films require those who are actresses as well. So, we were looking for someone who is an actress and thus we took Parvathy. She is a notable actress of Malyalam films."

Qarib Qarib Singlle is slated to release on 10 November.

