In the trailer of Tanuja Chandra’s upcoming Bollywood flick, Qarib Qarib Singlle Irrfan Khan introduces himself as Yogendra Kumar Devendranath Prajapathi urf Viyogi.

Well, that’s the name of Irrfan’s character in the romantic comedy!

Speaking about such a long name in the film, the actor said, “Well, there’s a story behind such a name. I was very fond of my father-in-law. He was a great man. His name was Devendranath and my name is Yogendranath. I wanted to pay a tribute to him. So, I put his name in the middle of my name. That’s why my name in the film is Yogendra Kumar Devendranath Prajapathi.”

Irrfan further shared a few more interesting traits of his character, Viyogi.

He quipped, “The profession of my character is a mystery. He keeps on saying to the girl (Parvathy Thiruvoth’s character) that he has lots of money so she should not worry about cash. Hearing the same thing again and again, the girl gets irritated and asks him about his profession."

“Viyogi loves to eat and treat people with food. He knows well how to treat a woman but I, personally am not that good at this,” he wittily added.

The actor was present on the set of Zee Bangla, Didi No. 1 to promote the particular film. Praising the game show which is hosted by Bengali actress, Rachna Banerjee, he said that it is popular because it has variety. The Irrfan Khan starrer episode will air soon on Zee Bangla and Qarib Qarib Singlle will release on 10 November.