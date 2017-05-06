It feels great to know that the role in Michael was mounted for me: Mir

Powerhouse of talent, Mir, who is a radio jockey, anchor, singer and of course actor, is playing the title character in Satrajit Sen’s upcoming Bengali film Michael.

He will be seen essaying the main protagonist named Michael Khan Sen, who is an executive in a health and fitness company but always wanted to become a film maker.

Satrajit, who has earlier produced films like Bakita Byaktigato as a producer, said that he penned down the story of Michael with Mir in mind.

He said to media in between shooting of the film, “I sketched the character of Michael by keeping Mir in mind. And to know why his name is Michael Khan Sen, you will have to watch the film.”

Mir, who was busy with his scenes on the set, took out time to talk about the film and his character in it. He said to media, “I am playing Michael Khan Sen. He used to work in a fitness company but leaves his comfortable job to become a film director. He comes across Mayur Bahan Chatterjee (played by Soumitra Chatterjee), who once was a popular actor but now owing to lack of work, works as a mannequin in a shopping mall and also gets paid for that. Michael feels bad for his pathetic condition and decides to cast him in his film titled Metamorphosis.”

“Eventually, Metamorphosis gets released but only half of the film sees the light of the day. The film flops and Michael gets beaten up by the audience. Now, whether Michael loses or gets another chance is all about the story,” he added.

When Tellychakkar.com tells him that earlier director Saurav Palodhi had made a film (Colkatay Columbus) by keeping him in mind and now Satrajit is doing the same. So how does he feel about it?

He shared, “It feels great to know that both the directors mounted two characters by thinking about me and with this comes huge responsibility and it also makes you little tensed. Yes, it’s true that both the films are based on the names of my characters but I believe it’s a team work. Starting from the production team to the actors, everyone contributes equally. And if a lead character is important so is an actor who has only one scene. It’s a team work and everyone is important here,” he signed off.

Good luck, team!

Produced by Tripod Entertainment and GreenTouch Entertainment and also starring Swastika Mukherjee, Tonushree Chakraborty, Kanchan Mullick, Sayani Dutta, Arunima Ghosh, Arijit Dutta and Soumyajit Majumdar, Michael is slated to release in August-September.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.