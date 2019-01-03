IT officials raid residences of Sudeep, Yash, and other Kannada stars

MUMBAI: Income tax officials raided several Kannada stars, leaving the industry shocked. The celebrities whose residences were raided this morning at 8 AM include Sudeep, KGF actor Yash, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, and KFG producer Vijay Kirgandur. Apparently, 25 sandalwood celebrities have been raided.

According to the latest reports, interrogation is on at Shivrajkumar's residence.

The raids on one of the places unearthed a huge amount of cash and gold ornaments.

Accumulation of black money in the Kannada industry, as per media reports, is the main reason behind the raid; however, an official announcement is yet to be made.