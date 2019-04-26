It’s Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor this Christmas!

MUMBAI: It looks like this Christmas is going to be dhamakedaar!



Bollywood star Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3. The film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, will release on December 20th.



Take a look!

Interestingly, Dabangg 3 will clash with Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Which movie are you excited to watch?