It’s time for change, says Irrfan Khan on his Filmfare victory

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 03:27 PM
22 Jan 2018 03:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Last night, the glamorous and glitzy Filmfare Awards took place and the whole industry walked the red carpet. The buzz and the anticipation for the names that would be walking away with the trophy were at its peak last night. And when the names were finally announced everyone was elated. This time, with the list of awardees, no one would have complaints. A list of deserving candidates took away the coveted black lady last night. Out of the many, one was Irrfan Khan who bagged the Best Actor’s award for his work in Hindi Medium.

This is the second award Irrfan Khan has won for Hindi Medium after Star Screen Awards. Unfortunately, Irrfan Khan was not present at the awards night, as he was flying to the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his international movie 'Puzzle'.

In a statement, the talented thespian shared, "Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work the world also believes with you.” On the victory, he further added, “It is good to know that the stories you believe in, is what the audiences is also looking for. It’s time for a change and I am glad there is acceptance of this change."

Irrfan has a lineup of interesting films for 2018 and with the Filmfare lady in his hands, the excitement would be high.

Do you think Irrfan deserved to win the Best Actor’s award? Comment below your opinions and thoughts about his victory. 

